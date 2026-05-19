Sarah Jessica Parker On 29 Years With Hubby Matthew Broderick: Here's To You My Darling

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) As they completed almost three decades of marital bliss, Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker penned a note for her actor-husband Matthew Broderick and said 29 years and counting.

Sarah shared a picture featuring photo frames. The photo featured glimpses of Jessica Parker from her wedding day with Broderick.

“May 19th, 1997-May 19th, 2026. 29 years. And counting. Here's to you my darling. With your favorite band joining me in serenading you. Us. Forever young. Xxx, Your wife Sarah Jessica,” Sarah wrote as the caption.

Jessica Parker married actor Broderick in 1997 in an Episcopal ceremony officiated by Broderick's sister. The couple had been introduced by one of her brothers at the Naked Angels theater company, where she and Broderick both performed.

They welcomed their son James Wilkie Broderick in 2002 and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, in 2009, via surrogacy.

The 61-year-old actress has had a career in Hollywood spanning five decades. She has been feted with honours such as six Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

She has worked in projects such as Hocus Pocus, Mars Attack!, Sex And The City And Just Like That... Concurrently, Parker continued to appear in films, such as The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, New Year's Eve.

Talking about Broderick, he has worked in WarGames, Ladyhawke, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Glory, The Freshman, The Cable Guy, Godzilla, Inspector Gadget, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Tower Heist, Infinity, Arabian Knight, Good Boy!, Bee Movie, The Tale of Despereaux and Wonder Park.

Broderick has won two Tony Awards, one for Best Featured Actor in a Play. In 2006, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.