Delhi-NCR Braces For Intense Heatwave As Temperature May Reach 46 Degrees Orange Alert Issued

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Delhi-NCR is expected to witness even harsher weather conditions this week, with the mercury likely to rise to nearly 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has issued an orange alert for the region, warning residents of prolonged heatwave-like conditions over the coming days.

The IMD stated that Delhi, along with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, is likely to face severe heat during the week. It has also warned of unusually warm nights in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, where temperatures are expected to remain significantly high even after sunset.

On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory -- considered Delhi's official weather station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, around 4.7 degrees above the seasonal average and the highest recorded so far this year.

Several other parts of the city experienced even hotter conditions. Ridge station registered the highest temperature at 46.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 45.5 degrees, and Lodhi Road touched 45.2 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heat also impacted the city's air quality. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 208 by 4 p.m., marking the poorest air quality recorded since April 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In response to the deteriorating pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi has already witnessed its hottest day of the season earlier this week, when temperatures in several areas approached 44 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists noted that Tuesday marked the fourth heatwave day of the year for the city, following similar conditions recorded on April 23, 24 and 25.

The IMD has forecast temperatures hovering around 44 degrees Celsius until May 25, accompanied by strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Authorities have urged people to limit outdoor exposure during peak daytime hours, drink plenty of water and remain cautious of heat-related illnesses.