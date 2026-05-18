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Rail Strike Sparks Rush-Hour Chaos Fears in New York
(MENAFN) According to reports, thousands of commuters in New York are facing potential disruption during Monday’s morning rush hour following a rail strike affecting one of North America’s busiest commuter lines.
Unions representing around 3,500 workers on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) launched the strike on Saturday after negotiations with rail management over pay and working conditions failed to reach an agreement, according to reports.
The action marks the first strike on the LIRR in more than three decades, following a brief stoppage in 1994.
According to reports, a federal labor agency intervened on Sunday in an effort to restart negotiations between the unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The agency responsible for overseeing rail and airline mediation also called both sides to formal talks late Sunday, according to reports.
The MTA warned that there is “no substitute” for the rail service and advised commuters to work remotely where possible, citing expectations of “severe congestion and delays,” according to the same reports.
Unions representing around 3,500 workers on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) launched the strike on Saturday after negotiations with rail management over pay and working conditions failed to reach an agreement, according to reports.
The action marks the first strike on the LIRR in more than three decades, following a brief stoppage in 1994.
According to reports, a federal labor agency intervened on Sunday in an effort to restart negotiations between the unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The agency responsible for overseeing rail and airline mediation also called both sides to formal talks late Sunday, according to reports.
The MTA warned that there is “no substitute” for the rail service and advised commuters to work remotely where possible, citing expectations of “severe congestion and delays,” according to the same reports.
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