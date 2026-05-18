NEET-2026 Paper Leak: Cong To Gherao Rajasthan BJP's Headquarters On May 21

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 18 (IANS) The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday announced a protest demonstration against the NEET-2026 paper leak and the purported involvement of BJP leaders in the matter.

Under the leadership of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President, Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress workers will gherao the BJP State Headquarters in Jaipur on May 21, 2026. The party has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Addressing the media, Swarnim Chaturvedi, General Secretary and Media Chairperson of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, alleged that the NEET-2026 paper leak amounted to“playing with the future of millions of students” across the country and held the Central Government and the NTA directly responsible.

He claimed that the involvement of BJP leaders in the alleged paper leak had surfaced during investigations. Chaturvedi further alleged that the accused involved in the NEET-2026 case had previously purchased and leaked the NEET-2025 paper, while the NEET-2024 examination paper was also allegedly leaked.

The Congress leader accused the Central Government of failing to take effective action against the NTA despite repeated examination irregularities and paper leak allegations over the years.

He stated that several examinations conducted by the Central Government had witnessed paper leaks and subsequent cancellations, but strict action had not been taken against those responsible.

The Congress also alleged that despite receiving information regarding the NEET-2026 paper leak, the Rajasthan Government delayed action and that police did not immediately register an FIR in the matter.

The protest march will begin from the State Congress Headquarters in Jaipur at 10:00 A.M. on May 21. Congress workers will proceed in a procession via Shaheed Smarak before reaching the BJP State Headquarters, where they will stage a gherao and demonstration at 11:00 A.M.