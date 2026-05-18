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Taiwan Calls US Arms Sales Key Deterrent as US-China Tensions Over Island Persist
(MENAFN) Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has described US arms sales to Taiwan as a crucial deterrent against potential military pressure from China, following comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting such weapons deliveries could be used as leverage in negotiations with Beijing.
The issue comes amid heightened diplomatic sensitivity over Taiwan’s status, which China considers an internal matter. During Trump’s recent visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that Taiwan remains the core issue in US–China relations and warned that it could trigger wider conflict if mishandled. Beijing has consistently condemned US arms sales to Taiwan as interference in its sovereignty and a breach of the One-China principle.
In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, Lai emphasized that weapons purchases from the United States serve as “the most important deterrent” to maintaining stability in the region. He also expressed appreciation for continued US support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, including sustained arms transfers.
Lai added that Taiwan does not seek confrontation but will not compromise on sovereignty or national dignity.
Earlier, a large US arms package approved in December included missiles, drones, artillery systems, and defense software. However, Trump recently indicated uncertainty over a proposed additional $14 billion package, describing it as a potential bargaining tool in discussions with China.
Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory, a stance shared by a limited number of countries, and has not ruled out the use of force in pursuit of what it calls “reunification.” While the United States does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent state, it continues to maintain unofficial ties and defense cooperation with Taipei, a policy that remains a major source of friction with China.
The issue comes amid heightened diplomatic sensitivity over Taiwan’s status, which China considers an internal matter. During Trump’s recent visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that Taiwan remains the core issue in US–China relations and warned that it could trigger wider conflict if mishandled. Beijing has consistently condemned US arms sales to Taiwan as interference in its sovereignty and a breach of the One-China principle.
In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, Lai emphasized that weapons purchases from the United States serve as “the most important deterrent” to maintaining stability in the region. He also expressed appreciation for continued US support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, including sustained arms transfers.
Lai added that Taiwan does not seek confrontation but will not compromise on sovereignty or national dignity.
Earlier, a large US arms package approved in December included missiles, drones, artillery systems, and defense software. However, Trump recently indicated uncertainty over a proposed additional $14 billion package, describing it as a potential bargaining tool in discussions with China.
Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory, a stance shared by a limited number of countries, and has not ruled out the use of force in pursuit of what it calls “reunification.” While the United States does not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent state, it continues to maintain unofficial ties and defense cooperation with Taipei, a policy that remains a major source of friction with China.
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