Russian Drone Attack In Odesa Leaves Damaged Residential Buildings, Kindergarten And Lyceum

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Odesa City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, in the Primorskyi district, three residential buildings were preliminarily confirmed damaged, one of which is an architectural monument. The blast wave also damaged windows in a kindergarten and a lyceum.

In the Kyivskyi district, apartment buildings and a significant number of private homes sustained damage. The blast wave shattered dozens of windows in residential areas and damaged interior doors and ceilings.

The local police station building also suffered damage: windows were blown out and cracks appeared in load-bearing structures.

Сonsequences of the night attack on Odesa Photo: Nina Liashonok, Ukrinform

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District administration specialists and utility workers are working at the sites, covering windows with plastic sheeting and boards. Nearly 50 windows in apartment buildings and about 20 in private homes have already been sealed. Emergency repair work is also being carried out at the police station building.

As previously reported, in the Primorskyi district of Odesa, a one-story house was destroyed and two other buildings were damaged during the overnight Russian drone attack on May 18. Two people were reported injured - an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man.