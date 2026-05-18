Rajasthan Governor Unveils New Emblem, Names 13 Gates Within Assembly Premises

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 18 (IANS) Marking 75 years of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday unveiled the newly designed emblem of the Assembly and announced the names of 13 gates within the premises.

Describing the Legislative Assembly as the“sacred temple of democracy”, the Governor said the new emblem reflects Rajasthan's rich cultural identity and democratic heritage. He noted that while the Legislative Assembly was formally constituted in 1952 after Independence, the roots of representative governance in the state go back to 1913, when Maharaja Ganga Singh established a Pratinidhi Sabha (Representative Assembly).

Calling the unveiling a significant milestone during India's Amrit Kaal, Bagde said the emblem symbolises the collective spirit and values of Rajasthan's people.

The logo, developed on the initiative of Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, incorporates symbols such as the Rohida flower, the Khejri tree, and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly building.

The Governor said these elements represent the resilience and vibrant cultural spirit of Rajasthan's people, who continue to celebrate life despite the region's harsh geographical conditions. Referring to the Khejri tree as Rajasthan's own Kalpa Vriksha, he also recalled the historic sacrifice made by villagers in Khejadli to protect trees, describing it as a lasting symbol of harmony between nature and society.

During his address, the Governor shared an anecdote involving Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He recounted how Mavalankar once responded to a man claiming expertise in management by pointing out the food left wasted on his plate and remarking that proper management begins with personal discipline.

Using the story to underline the importance of responsibility and practical conduct, the Governor said effective management principles should guide every aspect of life and governance. The Governor stressed the need to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged children, stating that a nation progresses through education and the talent of its youth. He called for greater emphasis on practical learning and quality education in schools.

Drawing from his experience as Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Bagde said democracy becomes stronger when citizens remain equally conscious of their duties and rights. He also praised the decision to name the Assembly gates after places associated with Rajasthan's valour and heroic traditions, calling it a tribute to the state's glorious legacy.