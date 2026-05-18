Union Health Secretary Unveils Rs 60 Coin At HLL's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, on Monday released a special Rs 60 commemorative coin to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of HLL Lifecare Limited, hailing the public sector healthcare giant as one of the country's most dependable institutions in times of national crisis and healthcare emergencies.

The commemorative coin, issued by the Government of India, was unveiled during the Diamond Jubilee valedictory function held in Thiruvananthapuram, where the Union Health Secretary praised HLL's six-decade-long contribution to India's public healthcare system, affordable medicine access and social development initiatives.

Describing HLL as a trusted arm of the Union Health Ministry, Srivastava said the organisation had consistently stepped in whenever the country faced healthcare challenges, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to emergency national operations.

She particularly highlighted the role played by HLL's AMRIT Pharmacy network in making cancer medicines, branded drugs and medical devices available to the public at discounts of up to 50 per cent.

“HLL has continuously identified gaps in healthcare delivery and responded through innovative and research-driven interventions,” she said, adding that Union Health Minister, J.P. Nadda, had immense confidence in the organisation's capabilities.

The event also turned into a showcase of HLL's future ambitions as the PSU unveiled a series of new healthcare initiatives and products, including the Health Innovation Translation Scale-Up Centre in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Madras, eco-friendly sanitary napkins and a new packaged drinking water brand.

Chairing the function head of HLL, Dr. Anitha Thampi said HLL was entering a new phase of expansion under its Vision 2030 road map, with plans to strengthen its presence in AI-enabled healthcare, diagnostics, wellness services and MedTech innovation.

Established in 1966 as part of India's National Family Planning Programme, HLL today stands as one of the country's largest integrated healthcare enterprises with operations spanning pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, hospital products, retail pharmacies and healthcare infrastructure. HLL is headquartered in the state capital city.