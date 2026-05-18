Russian Forces Concentrate Artillery In Pokrovsk Agglomeration To Support Offensive Operations Ukrainian Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The military stated that "in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy is significantly increasing its artillery presence and trying to establish a wide network of launch points for enemy UAV crews. The enemy uses these forces and assets to support its offensive actions, particularly in the direction of Hryshyne."

To improve the effectiveness of counterbattery warfare, the 7th Rapid Response Corps held a coordination meeting involving the Lasar's Group UAV special unit and the 414th Separate Brigade 'Birds of Magyar', which recently reinforced capabilities in the corps' area of responsibility.

Participants analyzed the current nature of enemy operations and identified priority tasks for joint action.

Among the decisions made were the deployment of joint drone crews from the 7th Air Assault Corps and the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar," as well as improving the quality of aerial reconnaissance for more effective detection and destruction of enemy artillery, which Russian forces are heavily camouflaging.

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The participants also agreed to increase the number of sorties by crews dedicated exclusively to targeting artillery positions and launch sites used by Russian drone operators.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out airstrikes on two Russian drone launch sites in Pokrovsk and on a Russian troop deployment site in Rivne, neutralizing around 30 Russian servicemen.