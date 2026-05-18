Anand Mohan Targets Nitish Kumar's Inner Circle, Says JD(U) Is Driven By Money-Bag Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 18 (IANS) Former MP Anand Mohan launched a sharp attack on the functioning of the Janata Dal (United), claiming that the party has strayed from its ideological roots and is now dominated by wealth and influence.

Taking aim at former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Anand Mohan said that no one has made greater sacrifices for the Chief Minister than his own family.

He recalled resigning from the Cabinet at Nitish Kumar's signal, but alleged that despite such loyalty, he has now been sidelined.

He further remarked that although Nitish Kumar played a pivotal role in building the JD(U), his presence within the party has significantly diminished.

“Today, Nitish Kumar has been politically buried alive. His face is nowhere to be seen-even when he was present on the dais during the swearing-in ceremony alongside 85 legislators, his photograph was missing,” he claimed.

Raising questions over party leadership and visibility, Anand Mohan pointed out that earlier posters prominently featured Nitish Kumar along with Deputy Chief Ministers, but current banners across Bihar no longer include key leaders such as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

“If these leaders support you, why are their names and faces absent from the posters?” he asked.

While clarifying that he does not blame the Bharatiya Janata Party, he instead targeted those close to Nitish Kumar, questioning their role and accusing them of isolating the Chief Minister.

“These advisors have buried Nitish Kumar alive. Do they only take him out for walks and meals? Why don't they question why he has disappeared from public messaging?” he said.

Anand Mohan also touched upon social dynamics, claiming that backward communities in Bihar-who had seen increased political participation over the past two decades-did not celebrate Holi this year, suggesting growing discontent.

On the issue of his son Chetan Anand not being inducted into the Cabinet, he alleged that“money-bag politics” has taken root within JD(U).

“Today, it is not individuals but money that speaks. Those arriving with bags of cash are being rewarded with ministerial positions,” he alleged.

He further criticized internal party decisions, referring to leaders like Sarfuddin and questioning the treatment of loyalists.

According to him, such practices are weakening not only JD(U) but also the broader NDA alliance.

In a strongly worded remark, Anand Mohan described Nitish Kumar's close aides as a 'Chandal Chaukadi (a notorious quartet)', accusing them of undermining the party from within.

Citing the recent MLC elections in the Bhojpur–Buxar region, he claimed that the electorate has already begun rejecting such politics.