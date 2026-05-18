Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Business Research Report 2026: An $111.1 Billion Market By 2032 From $4.7 Billion In 2025 Featuring Abbvie, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Bausch Health, And Canopy Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|116
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$111.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|57.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind Cannabis Pharmaceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Clinical Research Supporting Therapeutic Use of Cannabinoids Rising Acceptance of Cannabis-Derived Pharmaceuticals in Mainstream Medicine Expansion of Prescription-Based Cannabis Products Driving Market Maturity Advancements in Formulation Science Improving Bioavailability and Efficacy Increased Investment From Pharmaceutical Companies Accelerating Drug Development Emergence of Rare Cannabinoids Creating Opportunities for Niche Therapies Rising Demand for Chronic Pain and Neurological Disorder Treatments Integration of Cannabis Into Palliative and Cancer Care Expanding Patient Base Development of GMP-Compliant Manufacturing Facilities Elevating Product Standards Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Enhancing Patient Compliance Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Medicine Driving Market Growth Increasing Healthcare Professional Education Enhancing Prescribing Confidence Digital Health Platforms Facilitating Cannabis-Based Treatment Accessibility Growth in International Medical Cannabis Programs Supporting Export Markets Focus on Standardized Dosing and Consistency Building Trust in Pharmaceutical Cannabis
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the companies featured in this Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market report
- AbbVie Inc. Aphria Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Bausch Health Companies Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation Cresco Labs Inc. Cronos Group Inc. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Green Thumb Industries Inc. GW Pharmaceuticals Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Hexo Corp. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc MedReleaf Corp. Organigram Holdings Inc. Sundial Growers Inc. Tilray Brands, Inc. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. VIVO Cannabis Inc.
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Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market
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