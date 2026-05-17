SEEGNAL INC. ANNOUNCES FILING OF 2025 ANNUAL FILINGS AND THAT THE MCTO WILL NO LONGER BE IN EFFECT AS OF MAY 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV:SEGN) (“” or the“”) announces that the management cease trade order (the“”), issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 8, 2026, at the request of the Company, will no longer be in effect as of May 16, 2026.

On May 13, 2026, the Company filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer certifications.

The MCTO applied only to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer and did not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company confirms that it is current with its continuous disclosure obligations and anticipates meeting its future filing requirements.

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data like genetics, results of lab tests, ECG, smoking, allergies, food, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Similarly, patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, due to the precision of alerts with up to 98% accuracy. Institutions reported a reduction in admissions, medication consumption, and ample time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in the State of Israel (where recently the Ministry of Health has adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a“standard of care” system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used on a daily basis for prescribing medications to their patients.

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Seegnal Media Contact:

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer ...

+972-52-533-0856



Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's future business activities, operations and financial performance, and other forward-looking information relating to the Company, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.