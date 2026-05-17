WUF13 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is taking place in Baku today, Trend reports.

The main events of the forum will be organized at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Running until May 22, WUF13 is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.

Considered one of the world's most prestigious urbanization platforms, the forum will transform Baku into the global hub for discussions on urban planning and sustainable development. More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the event, making it one of the highest turnout figures in WUF history.

Extensive discussions during the forum will center on the sustainable development of cities, the impact of climate change on urban environments, modern city management, digital solutions, accessible housing, and ecological approaches. WUF13 serves as a vital international platform, bringing together government officials, representatives of international organizations, mayors, experts, and civil society advocates.

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