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Ethnosport Union Announces “Ethnosports 2027” Plans
(MENAFN) The World Ethnosport Union has outlined a new long-term direction for its activities, announcing plans for “Ethnosports 2027,” which is being developed as an international event intended to function as a kind of Olympic platform for traditional sports.
The organization’s president, Bilal Erdogan, shared details during a televised appearance in a live broadcast, emphasizing that sport plays a key role in preserving cultural heritage across generations. He argued that even in a world shaped heavily by modern trends and mass culture, interest in tradition continues to persist among younger generations.
Erdogan stressed that the initiative is not simply about restoring traditional sports to their historical popularity or competitive scale. Instead, he framed the goal as something more symbolic and long-term, focused on influencing youth and maintaining cultural continuity.
"The point isn't to revive our traditional sports to their former glory and participation. The point is to plant the seed in the hearts of today's young generation, a seed that will connect the spirit that belongs to us with today's possibilities and today's world," he said.
He also drew attention to humanitarian concerns while referencing the upcoming Ethnosport Culture Festival, specifically mentioning children in conflict zones.
He mentioned the children of Gaza, saying: "We also want to remind everyone attending the Ethnosport Culture Festival about the children in Gaza who cannot play happily and peacefully with their families."
Separately, he referred to findings related to youth participation in sports within Türkiye, noting that engagement levels remain low and that a significant portion of young people are not actively involved in athletic activities.
The organization’s president, Bilal Erdogan, shared details during a televised appearance in a live broadcast, emphasizing that sport plays a key role in preserving cultural heritage across generations. He argued that even in a world shaped heavily by modern trends and mass culture, interest in tradition continues to persist among younger generations.
Erdogan stressed that the initiative is not simply about restoring traditional sports to their historical popularity or competitive scale. Instead, he framed the goal as something more symbolic and long-term, focused on influencing youth and maintaining cultural continuity.
"The point isn't to revive our traditional sports to their former glory and participation. The point is to plant the seed in the hearts of today's young generation, a seed that will connect the spirit that belongs to us with today's possibilities and today's world," he said.
He also drew attention to humanitarian concerns while referencing the upcoming Ethnosport Culture Festival, specifically mentioning children in conflict zones.
He mentioned the children of Gaza, saying: "We also want to remind everyone attending the Ethnosport Culture Festival about the children in Gaza who cannot play happily and peacefully with their families."
Separately, he referred to findings related to youth participation in sports within Türkiye, noting that engagement levels remain low and that a significant portion of young people are not actively involved in athletic activities.
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