Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows Growth Despite Mixed Reviews

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's romantic witnessed a decent jump at the box office on its second day. Despite mixed audience reactions, the film managed to show steady growth

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' opened with Rs 4 crore on its first day in India. The romantic comedy picked up pace on Saturday and registered an impressive 43% jump in collections. According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 2 across 6,717 shows nationwide.

With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 9.75 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 11.70 crore. The movie also added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on its second day, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 13.70 crore.

While the sequel managed to improve on Saturday, it is still lagging behind the performance of the 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The earlier film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday had collected Rs 12.33 crore on its second day alone.

Interestingly, the original film had opened much stronger with Rs 9.10 crore on day 1, almost double the opening of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. However, trade experts believe the new release could gain momentum through word of mouth over the coming days.

Day-wise India Net Collection:

Day 1 – Rs 4 crore

Day 2 – Rs 5.75 crore

Total – Rs 9.75 crore

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' features a fresh ensemble cast led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The supporting cast includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Guneet Singh Sodhi, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin.

Released in theatres on May 15, 2026, the film blends comedy, romance and family drama. Though reviews have been mixed so far, the makers will now hope for a stronger performance during the weekend to maintain its box office momentum.

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