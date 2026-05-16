Modi, Jetten Witness Tata-ASML Deal For Semiconductor Fab In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten on Saturday witnessed the signing of an agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML to support the semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

The two Prime Ministers welcomed the decision of Tata Electronics and ASML to partner together for India's first front-end semiconductor Fab in Gujarat, a release said.

PM Modi highlighted the partnership as an important step in India's journey for developing a semiconductor ecosystem in the country. In a post on X, he said that India's strides in the world of semiconductors offers immense opportunities for the youth of our nation.

"Strengthening cooperation in futuristic sectors! Prime Minister Rob Jetten and I witnessed the signing of the MoU between Tata and ASML for advancing the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India. ASML will support the setting up and scaling of Tata Electronics' upcoming semiconductor facility in Dholera, Gujarat," he said.

"India's strides in the world of semiconductors offers immense opportunities for the youth of our nation. This is a sector in which we will keep adding vigour in the times to come," he added.

ASML is a Dutch multinational corporation and one of the leading suppliers for high-precision lithography equipment, a critical requirement in manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, is an Indian electronics and semiconductor manufacturing company which is establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

CEO Roundtable on Economic Ties

The two Prime Ministers also joined the CEO Roundtable on Economic Ties in The Hague. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the CEOs talked about their investments in India across diverse sectors.

"In my remarks, highlighted India's reform trajectory and emphasis on futuristic sectors. Invited companies to deepen their investment in India and collaborate with our talented youth," he added.

Netherlands restitutes 11th century Chola Copper Plates

In another significant step, the Leiden University Library in the Netherlands on Saturday restituted the 11th century Chola Copper Plates to the Government of India in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.

An official release said that Chola Copper Plates, a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates, are royal charters issued by Chola Kings during the 11th century CE. These charters formalise gifting of Anaimangalam village to a Buddha vihara called Chulamanivarma-vihara in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

The Plates contain texts written in Tamil and Sanskrit. The restitution of these Chola copper plates assumes significance since they are not merely artefacts of the past, but an invaluable story of India's heritage and civilization, the release said. The home-coming of these plates has a deep emotional appeal for the people of India.

PM Modi described the repatriation a joyous moment for every Indian. "A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten," he said in a post on X.

The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates and three small plates and largely contain texts in Tamil, one of the most beautiful languages of the world.

"They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess," he added.

PM Modi thanked the Netherlands government and Leiden University in particular, where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century.

PM Modi is on a visit to Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation tour. (ANI)

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