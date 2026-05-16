Eurovision Director: No Plans For Russia To Return To Contest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DW stated this in an article.

"Let me be clear: there are no discussions about the return of the Russian broadcaster to Eurovision, and there are no plans for that to happen," Green said.

At the same time, it is noted that on May 15, in an interview with the British news radio station LBC, Green remarked that Russia could "theoretically" return to Eurovision even before the end of the war in Ukraine.

The director of the song contest explained that, according to the conclusions of the European Broadcasting Union, Russia's exclusion was based solely on the activities of the state television and radio company VGTRK, whose independence from the Kremlin could not be proven.

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When asked whether Russia could return to the contest if its broadcaster complied with membership rules, Green replied: "Theoretically, yes." He explained that, for this to happen, Russian broadcasters would have to comply with Eurovision rules, which set out the values of the contest.

Russia and Belarus were suspended from participation in the contest in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine because they do not share its values.

As Ukrinform reported, the Eurovision 2026 song contest final will take place this evening, where Ukraine's representative Leléka will perform the song "Ridnym".

Photo: Instagram/eurovision