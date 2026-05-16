Zelensky: If Russia's War Machine Survives, Its Next Strikes May Be Against Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of state, the key issue is to cut off all channels supplying Russia with components for the production of missiles and drones.

"In this week's strike on Kyiv, the Russians used missiles that were produced this year. Without components from companies in Europe, Japan, and the United States, the Russians simply would not have been able to produce these missiles," the President noted.

The same applies to most other weapons used by Russia to strike Ukrainian cities and ordinary residential buildings.

Ukraine and partners prepares important foreign policy decisions – Zelensky

"Russia's ties to the world that serve the war are a direct threat to life. Not only here in Ukraine," Zelensky stressed.

He said that if Russia's war machine survives, its next strikes could target Europe and other neighboring regions, and even more distant areas: Russian aggression has already been seen in Syria and African countries.

"Right now, the Russians are constrained in many ways here by our defense. But what comes next? Where will the Russians go next? There must be determination to push this country into becoming safer for the world. Sanctions and all other forms of pressure are the best tools to achieve that," Zelensky said.

The President thanked everyone involved for this week and for long-range operations.

According to the head of state, Ukraine's long-range "sanctions" were active throughout the week.

Zelensky also thanked Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, missile troops and other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as intelligence officers from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) and the Foreign Intelligence Service for their accuracy.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and European partners are preparing the 21st sanctions package against the Russian Federation, focusing on the financial sector of the aggressor state and its "shadow fleet."