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Qatari Ambassador Participates In Bangladesh Prime Minister's Meeting With OIC Member States Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the People's Republic of Bangladesh Saree bin Ali Al Qahtani participated in the meeting of Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman with the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries accredited to Bangladesh the meeting, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed the congratulations of OIC member states to His Excellency on the occasion of his assuming the duties of Prime Minister in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of strengthening joint cooperation.
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