Zelensky Instructs MFA To Engage Moldova Over Simplified Russian Citizenship For Transnistria Residents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in his evening address.

"Today, I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, about the situation surrounding Transnistria. Just recently, Russia took another step regarding Transnistria – the Russians simplified access to citizenship for people originating from this region of Moldova. It is a very telling move. It means not only that Russia is looking for new soldiers in this way – because citizenship also entails military obligation – it is also Russia's way of staking a claim to Transnistria's territory. Those in Moscow often tell various interlocutors that supposedly only Donbas interests them. In reality, far more than Donbas is at stake. We must respond to this. All the more so as the presence of the Russian military contingent and special services in Transnistria also poses a challenge for us. We are interested in a stable and strong Moldova," Zelensky said.

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The head of state instructed the Ukrainian MFA to engage with Moldova regarding a joint assessment and joint actions.

"I also expect proposals from Ukraine's special services and our intelligence regarding the format of our response," he added.

Zelensky stressed that "Russia should be thinking more about its own oil refineries and oil transshipment facilities, not about the citizens of other countries or the land of other peoples."

As Ukrinform reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On the admission to citizenship of the Russian Federation of residents of Transnistria."