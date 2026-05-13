IPL 2026: CSK's Playoff Hopes Hit As Jamie Overton Out With Injury

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) hopes of mounting a late push for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs have taken another major hit, with all-rounder Jamie Overton returning to England due to a right thigh injury. CSK have not specified the duration of Overton's absence or confirmed whether he will miss the remainder of the season, although it remains unlikely that he will return for their final three league matches. Chennai Super Kings next face Lucknow Super Giants away on Friday.

Official Announcement on Overton's Injury

"Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on social media on Wednesday night.

Official Announcement Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. twitter/pzlO5qE9Dp - Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026

Overton is currently CSK's second-highest wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 18.89. He was the Player of the Match for taking 3 for 36 in CSK's previous game, a five-wicket victory against LSG at Chepauk on May 11.

Macneil Noronha Replaces Injured Ramakrishna Ghosh

Meanwhile, CSK announced all-rounder Macneil Noronha as the replacement for the injured Ramakrishna Ghosh on Wednesday. Ghosh, a bowling all-rounder, played just one match this IPL season, against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, during which he sustained a right foot injury. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Macneil, an all-rounder from Karnataka, will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh. Noronha was recently awarded the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the Naman awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024/25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy. He scored 1,037 runs in 14 innings with the highest score of 345 and an average of 79.77. (ANI)

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