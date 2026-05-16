German Delegation Visits Irpin And Bucha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk announced this on Facebook.

According to the statement, the delegation visited Irpin and Bucha - Hero Cities that became symbols of resistance, tragedy, and resilience in the Kyiv region during Russia's full-scale invasion.

In Irpin, the delegation visited the Romanivskyi Bridge, which became an evacuation route for thousands of civilians fleeing Russian occupation and shelling in the early days of the war.

Kalashnyk briefed the delegation on the current situation in the region, the consequences of Russian aggression, and the progress of reconstruction and community recovery efforts in the Kyiv region.

He said the discussions also focused on the security situation, support for residents, and the key challenges the region continues to face during the war.

In Bucha, the delegation visited the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and honored the memory of civilians killed and tortured by Russian occupiers during the temporary occupation of part of the Kyiv region. Kalashnyk described the site as a lasting reminder of Russia's crimes against the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defense with German delegation

Kalashnyk noted that it was important for international partners to witness the truth firsthand, including the consequences of Russian aggression, the scale of destruction, and the resilience of people who continue rebuilding their communities despite the war.

He also thanked Germany and the German people for supporting Ukraine, assisting the Kyiv region, and showing solidarity in the fight for the freedom and security of all of Europe.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with Frei and Martin Jäger.