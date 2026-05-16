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José Mourinho Set For Sensational Return To Real Madrid Until 2028

José Mourinho Set For Sensational Return To Real Madrid Until 2028


2026-05-16 03:05:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) José Mourinho is set to become the new head coach of Spanish giants Real Madrid, with details of his expected contract now revealed, AzerNEWS reports.

The Portuguese manager is expected to sign a deal running until the summer of 2028, marking a long-term commitment with the Madrid-based club.

Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Portugal's Benfica, is expected to have his appointment officially announced in the near future.

The experienced coach previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, a period during which he left a significant mark on the club's modern history.

If confirmed, the move would represent a high-profile return to one of Europe's most successful football teams for the Portuguese tactician José Mourinho.

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AzerNews

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