Kyiv Provides Soldiers With Over 50,000 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko announced this on Telegram.

"The capital's community has delivered another 3,100 UAVs of various types to the soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines. Specifically, 2,400 fiber-optic FPV drones, 500 interceptor drones (anti-drone), and 200 Matrice 4E and 4T drones," he specified.

The mayor recalled that in March, soldiers of the 225th Assault Regiment received 3,095 UAVs of various types and 20 ground-based robotic systems from Kyiv.

“In total-including today's delivery-over the course of nearly five months in 2026, the city community has already provided soldiers from various brigades with more than 50,500 UAVs of various types,” Klychko noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv community has provided 1,100 drones of various types to the soldiers of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko“Bureviy” of the National Guard of Ukraine.