NIA Chargesheets 5 In Cambodia Human Trafficking, Cyber Slavery Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has charge sheeted five persons, including an absconding mastermind, in connection with a case of human trafficking and cyber slavery in Cambodia.

Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna Singh, the mastermind, along with four co-accused, have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Patna (Bihar) on Friday. Three of the chargesheeted co-accused, Abhay Nath Dubey and Rohit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Abhiranjan Kumar from Bihar, were arrested in February this year on their arrival in the national capital from Cambodia. The fifth, identified as Prahlad Kumar Singh, is out on bail.

Victims Lured with Jobs, Subjected to Torture

NIA said the accused were involved in "luring Indian youth to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate jobs and handsome salaries, as part of an organised human trafficking syndicate."

"The victims' passports were seized, and they were forced to work for scam companies in Cambodia, with any resistance on their part met with mental and physical torture, including electric shocks, forceful confinement, denial of food and water, etc.," the NIA said in a statement.

Kingpin's Role in Recruitment

NIA investigations found Anand to be the kingpin, involved in the recruitment of youth through various sub-agents and travel agents in India. "Anand was working with associates in Cambodia to illegally traffic the victims to that country. He was charging USD 2,000-3,000 for each youth 'sold' to a fake company," said the NIA.

NIA further said its investigation to trace other members of the syndicate and unravel the complete conspiracy in the case (RC 10/2024/NIA/DLI) is continuing. (ANI)

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