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Cardinal Pizzaballa Commends Jordan as Model of Religious Coexistence
(MENAFN) Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa has praised Jordan as a long-standing example of peaceful coexistence and national unity, highlighting the country’s interfaith harmony and leadership role in protecting religious heritage in the region.
During a meeting held on Saturday evening with community representatives from the town of Husn in Irbid’s Bani Obeid District, the Cardinal, who is also a member of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, emphasized Jordan’s tradition of religious balance and mutual respect among its communities.
He commended the strength of social relations within Jordanian society, stating that the country continues to represent a stable model built on faith, respect, and coexistence. He also pointed to the efforts of King Abdullah II in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in the Holy Land as part of this broader commitment.
Local community leaders echoed similar sentiments, describing interfaith relations in Husn and across Jordan as deeply rooted in shared history and mutual respect. They noted that these values are reflected in daily social life and are passed down through generations.
Speakers at the meeting also referenced the Amman Message, describing it as an important framework that promotes moderation and highlights the principles of tolerance and recognition of others within Islam.
A member of parliament present at the gathering said the event reflected a positive image of religious coexistence in Jordan, while another emphasized the strong bonds among different social groups in the region.
The meeting concluded with recognition ceremonies honoring the Cardinal and participating community figures, underscoring the significance of interfaith dialogue and community cohesion in the country.
During a meeting held on Saturday evening with community representatives from the town of Husn in Irbid’s Bani Obeid District, the Cardinal, who is also a member of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, emphasized Jordan’s tradition of religious balance and mutual respect among its communities.
He commended the strength of social relations within Jordanian society, stating that the country continues to represent a stable model built on faith, respect, and coexistence. He also pointed to the efforts of King Abdullah II in safeguarding Muslim and Christian holy sites in the Holy Land as part of this broader commitment.
Local community leaders echoed similar sentiments, describing interfaith relations in Husn and across Jordan as deeply rooted in shared history and mutual respect. They noted that these values are reflected in daily social life and are passed down through generations.
Speakers at the meeting also referenced the Amman Message, describing it as an important framework that promotes moderation and highlights the principles of tolerance and recognition of others within Islam.
A member of parliament present at the gathering said the event reflected a positive image of religious coexistence in Jordan, while another emphasized the strong bonds among different social groups in the region.
The meeting concluded with recognition ceremonies honoring the Cardinal and participating community figures, underscoring the significance of interfaith dialogue and community cohesion in the country.
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