ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC Hold Nerve In Stoppage-Time Drama To Defeat Odisha FC

MENAFN - IANS) Margao (Goa), May 16 (IANS) Three second-half goals by Manglenthang Kipgen, Bede Osuji, and Dani Ramírez helped Punjab FC keep their title ambitions alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Goals from Kipgen, Osuji, and Ramírez took the match away from Odisha FC and sealed a crucial win for the Shers, while Suhair VP and Kartik Hantal found the net for Odisha FC in a pulsating contest that came alive in the closing stages.

With this victory, Panagiotis Dilmperis side moved up to fourth place with 22 points from 12 matches, level on points with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of their upcoming Kolkata Derby tomorrow. Odisha FC, meanwhile, remained 12th with 10 points from 12 matches. Bede Osuji was named the Player of the Match for his influential performance in attack.

Punjab dominated possession early on, moving the ball patiently across midfield through Samir Zeljković and Dani Ramírez. Effiong Nsungusi Jr. looked lively with his movement, though Odisha right-back Subham Bhattacharya stood firm to keep the early threats at bay.

The Shers came close to breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute when Nsungusi Jr. rose highest to meet a corner, only to see his header crash against the near post. Despite controlling the tempo, Punjab found it difficult to break through Odisha's well-marshalled defensive unit, anchored by defensive midfielders Edwin Vanspaul and Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Bede Osuji was at the heart of Punjab's attacking play and nearly created the opener midway through the half, weaving his way into the box before forcing a sharp save from goalkeeper Anuj Kumar. Moments later, Anuj once again reacted quickly off his line to deny Osuji on a fast break.

Punjab continued to probe, with Shami Singamayum heading narrowly wide from a set-piece and Zeljković seeing a long-range effort blocked by captain Carlos Delgado. The Juggernauts responded sporadically, with Rahul KP attempting to break forward, but clear-cut chances remained limited.

As the half progressed, both sides traded efforts from distance, with Khawlhring and Isak Vanlalruatfela trying their luck for Odisha, while Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr. went close for Punjab. However, Odisha's disciplined shape ensured the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Punjab resumed the second half with renewed purpose, stretching Odisha through the flanks. Osuji and Singamayum combined well, while Ramírez tested Anuj Kumar from a distance. Odisha, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the counter, with Rahul KP forcing Arshdeep Singh to rush off his line and clear a threatening move.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 69th minute. Substitute Manglenthang Kipgen, introduced to add attacking impetus, received a pass from Zeljković and struck from distance. The ball took an awkward bounce just in front of Anuj Kumar and nestled into the net, handing Punjab a deserved lead.

Odisha responded almost immediately. In the 71st minute, a cross from the right by Khwalring found substitute striker Suhair VP, who capitalised on Bijoy V's slip inside the box, to slot home the equaliser from close range.

The game opened up thereafter, with both sides pushing for a winner. Punjab continued to create chances, with Nsungusi Jr. missing narrowly with a header and then seeing another effort go wide. Odisha, too, remained resilient, with substitute Tejas Krishna making crucial blocks to keep the scores level.

Punjab's persistence paid off in the 89th minute. From a well-worked corner, Kipgen delivered the ball into the box, Nsungusi Jr. flicked it on intelligently, and Bede Osuji was perfectly positioned to tap home from close range and restore the lead.

Four minutes later, the Shers added a decisive third. In stoppage time, Osuji turned provider, laying the ball off for Dani Ramírez, who unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the near post to make it 3-1.

T.G. Purushothaman's side refused to relent and pulled one back deep into added time. A swift attacking move saw Sanathoi Singh combine with Khawlhring, who squared the ball for substitute Kartik Hantal to finish clinically, setting up a tense finale.

However, Punjab held firm in the closing seconds to secure all three points in a thrilling encounter.