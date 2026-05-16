Gujarat: 'Tropic Of Cancer Science Park' Draws 3,500 Visitors In Two Months

MENAFN - IANS) Sabarkantha, May 16 (IANS) More than 3,500 visitors have visited the newly developed Tropic of Cancer Science Park at Salal village in Prantij taluka of Sabarkantha district within two months of its inauguration, with authorities expecting footfall to increase further during the ongoing summer vacation.

The park, developed by the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) under the state government's Department of Science and Technology, was inaugurated on March 11 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs eight crore over an area of 5,930 square metres, the project has been designed to promote scientific awareness among citizens, particularly students, while explaining the geographical and astronomical significance of the Tropic of Cancer passing through Gujarat.

During the inauguration, Patel had said that "such initiatives were important for nurturing scientific temperament among citizens and students".

Officials also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised the need to promote scientific thinking and develop understanding among children about the capabilities of modern science.

The park has emerged as a science tourism destination attracting students, tourists and science enthusiasts.

Officials said the facility functions as an interactive educational and research centre where visitors can understand the relationship between the Earth and the Sun, seasonal variations and the scientific importance of the Tropic of Cancer.

The park has been designed as a self-explanatory platform featuring outdoor exhibits, astronomical structures and visitor amenities.

Through various scientific displays and instruments, visitors can observe how the Earth's axial tilt affects seasons, how the Sun's movement and shadows change during the year and how sundials can be used to measure time and determine the Sun's position.

Authorities described the site as a living open-air science laboratory for students and teachers.

Visitors to the park can also experience standing on a latitude line of global significance. Apart from scientific exhibits, the site includes natural surroundings and spaces for cultural programmes.

Officials said the project is also expected to create new opportunities for local employment and development.

According to officials, tropical regions are parts of the Earth located near its centre and are known for rich biodiversity.

These regions cover around 40 per cent of the Earth's land area and lie between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The Tropic of Cancer, also known as the northern tropic, is one of the five major circles of latitude that divide the Earth.

It is the northernmost latitude where the Sun can appear directly overhead at noon. The imaginary line lies at 23.5 degrees north of the Equator and passes through 16 countries, three continents and six water bodies worldwide.

In India, the Tropic of Cancer passes through eight states - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura and Mizoram.

In Gujarat, it passes through seven districts: Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Surendranagar, Patan and Kutch.

Officials said the line passing through the northern part of Gujarat contributes to the state experiencing both extremely hot and very cold weather conditions.

The government said the park had been developed to create awareness and understanding about the Tropic of Cancer and to establish the site as an exploration and research point.

It added that the initiative transforms an abstract geographical concept into a practical and informative learning experience aimed at promoting scientific awareness, experiential education and innovation-driven public engagement in Gujarat.