Rajasthan: AIIMS Team Inspects Kota Hospitals To Probe Maternal Death Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Kota, May 16 (IANS) A seven-member high-level committee comprising specialists from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur on Saturday carried out an extensive inspection of the New Hospital attached to Kota Medical College and J.K. Lon Hospital in connection with recent maternal death and kidney failure cases.

The committee spent nearly six hours inspecting various sections of the hospitals, including operating theatres, labour rooms, ICUs, emergency wards, pharmacies, record rooms, and nephrology units, in an effort to identify the root causes behind the deaths and critical illnesses of pregnant and postpartum women.

The team interacted with patients, their family members, treating doctors, nursing staff, and hospital administrators.

It also examined patient histories, treatment records, nursing care protocols, medicines administered, duty registers, and monitoring systems used during patient care. Officials said the committee is expected to submit its findings to the Central Government within the next two to three days.

The inquiry was constituted following discussions between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda over the sensitive issue of maternal deaths in Kota.

The committee was headed by Dr Rita Mahe, a gynaecology expert from AIIMS Delhi, and included specialists from Preventive and Social Medicine, Hospital Administration, Gynaecology, Microbiology, Anaesthesia, and Pediatrics.

Members included Dr Ranjan Singh, Dr Ankit Verma, Dr Dalim Singh, Dr Gagandeep Singh, and Dr Manisha Jhirwal from AIIMS Jodhpur.

During the inspection, the committee closely reviewed the complete patient care process, from admission to discharge, and questioned doctors and nursing personnel regarding treatment timelines and patient handling procedures.

The team also inspected Post-Gynaecology I and II wards, emergency wards, and super-speciality facilities.

Committee members reportedly questioned nursing staff on delivery management protocols, patient transfers after childbirth, bedside monitoring practices, and overall patient handling systems.

The condition of hospital infrastructure, including ward cleanliness, walls, corners, and ramps, was also examined in detail.

At the nephrology ICU in the Super-Speciality Hospital, the committee interacted with relatives of admitted patients and reviewed treatment methods being followed for critically ill cases. Hospital authorities said treatment records and delivery registers from gynaecology wards were thoroughly checked.

While the committee reportedly appreciated some organised arrangements in the wards, it also sought explanations regarding old stretchers found stored near the Gynaecology I ward.

Dr Nirmala Sharma, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, stated that the committee conducted a detailed investigation into the causes behind maternal deaths and critical illnesses, including scrutiny of nursing records, patient care systems, and recovery cases of discharged patients.

Dr Nilesh Jain, Principal of Kota Medical College, confirmed that the inspection of all concerned hospitals had been completed and that the committee had gathered information from patients' families, doctors, and staff members before preparing its report.