Indian Army Conducts Pre-Recruitment Training Programme For Agniveer Aspirants In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 16 (IANS) The Albert Ekka Brigade, under the aegis of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, conducted a pre-recruitment training programme in Tripura aimed at preparing and mentoring the youth of the Northeastern state for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

A defence spokesman said that the two-week-long training programme, held from May 4 to May 16, was organised at Salbagan on the outskirts of Agartala to provide structured guidance and training to aspiring candidates seeking recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

A total of 29 aspirants underwent intensive training at the Agniveer Recruitment and Training Cell established by the Brigade, where they received comprehensive academic, physical and motivational guidance in a disciplined environment based on the ethos and values of the Indian Army.

The initiative has been undertaken as part of the Indian Army's continued commitment towards youth empowerment, nation-building and channelising the potential of Northeastern youth towards national service.

The training programme was designed to provide holistic preparation for the recruitment process through a balanced curriculum covering academic coaching, physical conditioning and awareness about medical standards required for Army recruitment.

According to the spokesman, specialised coaching sessions were conducted daily to prepare the aspirants for the written examination, with focused training in logical reasoning, mathematics and general science.

Simultaneously, the candidates underwent rigorous physical conditioning, including endurance running, obstacle training and strength-building exercises, to enhance their preparedness for the Physical Fitness Test.

The aspirants were also sensitised to the medical standards of the Indian Army and guided on nutrition, posture, hygiene and overall health management to ensure sustained physical fitness and wellbeing.

Beyond recruitment preparation, the programme placed significant emphasis on character development and personality enhancement by instilling the core values of the Indian Army, including discipline, integrity, selfless service and esprit de corps, the spokesman said.

The initiative received enthusiastic support from the local community and reflected the Indian Army's enduring commitment towards nurturing motivated and capable youth from Tripura to serve the nation with pride, dedication and discipline.

The Albert Ekka Brigade has a distinguished history, having fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the Tripura sector.

The Brigade has the unique distinction of earning two of the highest gallantry awards in war and peacetime, including the only Param Vir Chakra awarded during the 1971 war.

The Brigade last year was relocated to the Agartala Military Station, a move of special significance as it was launched into Operation Cactus Lily during the 1971 war from the Agartala sector.

During the battle, Lance Naik Albert Ekka of 14 Guards made the supreme sacrifice while clearing a critical enemy bunker that could have posed a serious threat to Agartala.

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his conspicuous bravery.