Hindus Granted Unrestricted Entrance In Bhojshala, ASI Issues Order

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Dhar, May 16 (IANS) Following a significant judgment by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Archaeological Survey of India has issued a comprehensive official order regarding the Bhojshala complex situated in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

It has granted unrestricted access to the Hindu community to the Bhojshala complex to observe the ancient practices of learning and the worship of Goddess Saraswati.

The order, bearing dated May 16, 2026, implements immediate changes to the administrative and operational framework of the protected site.

Under the newly issued guidelines, the Hindu community is granted unrestricted access to the Bhojshala complex to observe the ancient practices of learning and the worship of Goddess Saraswati, recognising its history as a centre for Sanskrit grammar, language, and literature.

However, because the complex will continue to remain a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958, the exact timings for visitors and devotees will be determined by the Superintending Archaeologist in direct consultation with the local district administration.

Furthermore, the Superintending Archaeologist and district authorities will collaborate to define the specific permissible activities for learning and worship, ensuring the overall conservation and protection of the monument. This latest order completely supersedes all previous orders issued regarding the monument.

The Archaeological Survey of India issued these fresh directions in direct response to the High Court order passed on May 15, 2026.

The court ruled that the Bhojshala structure is a protected monument and legally recognised it as a temple dedicated to“Goddess Vagdevi,” also known as Goddess Saraswati.

The judicial finding underscored that historical literature and architectural references, specifically those connected to the reign of Raja Bhoj of the Parmar Dynasty, establish the character of Bhojshala as an ancient centre of Sanskrit learning. These findings are strongly supported by extensive scientific research conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Crucially, the High Court order has quashed a previous directive of ASI dated April 7, 2003, which had been passed by the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The overturned 2003 order had restricted the worship rights of Hindus within the premises while simultaneously permitting prayers by the Muslim community.