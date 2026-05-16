Bihar: Row Erupts After JD-U MLA Calls Shershahbadi Muslims As 'Bangladeshis'

MENAFN - IANS) Kishanganj (Bihar), May 16 (IANS) A row erupted following a controversial remark by Janata Dal-United (JD-U)'s Thakurganj MLA Gopal Kumar Agarwal, who allegedly described the Shershahbadi Muslim community as "Bangladeshis".

The JD-U MLA wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, demanding the removal of some teachers belonging to the Shershahbadi community from the post of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the Thakurganj block of the district.

In the letter, the MLA allegedly described Shershahbadi Muslims as Bangladeshis and accused them of adding illegal Bangladeshi citizens to the voter list.

Following the letter, tension prevailed within the Shershahbadi community.

Under the banner of the All Bihar Shershahbadi Association, several leaders, including Congress National Secretary Tauquir Alam and party MLA Qamrul Hoda, submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate.

Alam called the JD-U MLA as one of those who spreads "hatred".

"From day one he is trying to break the unity and integrity of this place and harmony between communities. How dare he call a community, who abides by the Constitution, as Bangladeshis," he told reporters.

The Congress National Secretary accused the JD-U leader of targeting the Shershahbadi community for his own political advantage and to increase his own security.

He said: "The Shershahbadi Muslims are being targeted because they speak Bengali language."

Alam asserted that the matter won't be let off easily and will be taken to the court since it is related to residing with dignity in the country.

Condemning the incident, Congress MLA Md. Qamrul Hoda said that under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which was conducted in the state in 2025, it has been cleared that no Bangladeshi immigrant resides in Kishanganj.

"That means you are challenging the SIR," he added.

Hoda alleged that attempts are being made to create divisions between Shershahbadi and Surjapuri communities in the area.

"Nobody will be able to destroy the peace and harmony of this place," he asserted.

The Congress MLA also alleged that the JD-U MLA had claimed that the Shershahbadi community had occupied 1,600 acres of land.

"JD-U MLA Agarwal had claimed to take away the land from them and redistribute it among Surjapuri and Dalit communities. I am waiting for that day," he told reporters.

Alam said: "People have elected you (Gopal Kumar Agarwal) as MLA, please don't spread hatred among them."

Hoda also claimed that JD-U legislator Gopal Kumar Agarwal was creating controversy to increase his own security.

Bihar AIMIM President Akhtarul Iman echoed that how can someone make such a comment even after the implementation of SIR in Bihar.

"He (Gopal Kumar Agarwal) should take his statement back," he asserted.

Akhtarul Iman urged for the formation of an enquiry committee which can take action against such "false claims".