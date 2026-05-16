Malavika Mohanan: Slams 'Disgusting' Question, Shuts Down Journalist!

Malavika Mohanan is a familiar face for us Malayalis, and she's now one of the top actresses in South India. She started her career with Dulquer Salmaan's 'Pattam Pole' and even starred opposite Thalapathy Vijay in 'Master'. But right now, she's making headlines for calling out a Tamil journalist.

So, what happened was, at a recent event, a journalist asked her a really tasteless question. He asked, "Everywhere Vijay sir goes, Trisha also goes. Do you also have any plans to do the same?" The video clearly shows Malavika was not having it. She shot back with a sarcastic, "What kind of question is this?"

ALSO READ:The Raja Saab Cast Salaries: How Much Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan & Others Earned

People with her also jumped in, asking the reporter what his question had to do with the event. But the guy didn't stop! He asked again in Tamil, "Do you have any idea to travel with Vijay sir?" Malavika just dodged the question and moved on.

Later, Malavika took to social media to address the incident. She posted, "I was at an event yesterday. I have a lot of respect for all journalists in Tamil Nadu. But some of them kept asking completely unnecessary, sensational, and very disgusting questions. I've known Thalapathy Vijay for seven years and have immense respect for him. Watching his journey has been incredible. I would really appreciate it if the media could be more decent and considerate in the future."

‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Idiots! twitter/HzwqCoQGnf

- Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 16, 2026

RJ Balaji also came out in support of Malavika and criticised the media's behaviour. He posted, "The media should always maintain dignity and respect, especially when it comes to personal relationships and their boundaries." The video of the exchange is now going viral, and the journalist is facing a lot of criticism online.