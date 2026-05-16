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Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Development Of Economic Relations

Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Development Of Economic Relations


2026-05-16 06:02:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Development of economic relations has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Samir Sharifov, with Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the head of the Saudi delegation that arrived in Baku to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the holding of WUF13 in Baku and the participation of Saudi Arabia in the forum.

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