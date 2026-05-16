Digvijaya Singh, Usha Thakur Engage In Rare Public Exchange Over Sanatan Dharma

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, May 16 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and BJP leader and former minister Usha Thakur were seen engaged in a rare public exchange over Sanatan Dharma and religious identity at Residency Kothi here on Saturday.

Digvijaya Singh was staying at the Residency Kothi when a large number of Congress workers arrived to meet him. Meanwhile, Usha Thakur reached the venue and began engaging the Congress workers in a discussion on Sanatan Dharma.

Just then, Digvijaya Singh appeared on the scene and proceeded to lecture the BJP leader on the tenets of Sanatan Dharma. Digvijaya Singh stated,“I am a follower of Sanatan Dharma. You used to simply chant 'Hindu, Hindu' earlier; it was only at my urging that you embraced Sanatan Dharma.”

Responding to Usha Thakur, Digvijaya Singh remarked,“I am every bit a Sanatani... Have you ever performed the Narmada Parikrama? Do you observe the Ekadashi fast?" To this, Usha Thakur shook her head in the negative.

Usha Thakur humbly replied,“You are like an elder brother, and while you are a staunch Sanatani in your personal life, you do not acknowledge it publicly.”

As the conversation continued, Digvijaya Singh further retorted,“But I am acknowledging it right here, in public.”

During the dialogue, Digvijaya Singh said he has always been a follower of Sanatan Dharma, a fact he has publicly acknowledged on numerous occasions in the past. He asserted that the Sanatan tradition constitutes the very soul of India and is deeply intertwined with centuries-old cultural heritage and customs.

He further added that, in his personal life, he observes religious traditions with complete faith and devotion.

In her characteristic forthright manner, Usha Thakur remarked that Sanatan Dharma is not merely confined to rituals and worship; rather, it serves as the foundational bedrock of the Indian way of life and culture.

She argued that individuals engaged in public life should openly embrace and acknowledge their religious identities.

Citing the significance of fasting, worship rituals, and traditional Indian values, Usha Thakur declared that the nation's culture and the Sanatan tradition represent India's greatest strength.

During the course of the conversation, brief moments of lighthearted banter and disagreement were also observed between the two leaders regarding certain issues.

Nevertheless, despite their political differences, both leaders listened to each other attentively and articulated their respective viewpoints in a respectful manner. The discussion also touched upon a recent High Court verdict, with both leaders affirming their commitment to upholding and respecting the judiciary's decision.

The video capturing the discussion between the two leaders is now rapidly gaining traction and going viral across social media platforms.