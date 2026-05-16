TN: Vijay To Meet PM Modi On May 22 High-Level Political And Industrial Outreach Planned

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is expected to embark on a significant visit to New Delhi on May 22, with a series of high-profile meetings being lined up as part of what is likely to be his first major engagement with the national leadership after assuming office earlier this month.

According to sources, Vijay is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit. The meeting is expected to focus on issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including financial allocations, infrastructure projects, development initiatives and matters related to the State's administrative priorities under the new government.

Apart from the meeting with the Prime Minister, discussions are also underway to finalise appointments with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Political observers view these interactions as significant, as they could set the tone for the relationship between the newly elected Tamil Nadu government and the Centre in the coming months.

As part of established protocol, Vijay is also expected to make courtesy calls on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan during his stay in the national capital.

The meetings are expected to be largely ceremonial but carry political significance given Vijay's recent rise to the State's top post following the Assembly election victory.

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister's Delhi itinerary may extend beyond official government meetings.

Interactions with leading industrialists, diplomats, legal experts and representatives from various sectors are also likely to be scheduled.

Political leaders from different parties are also expected to seek meetings with Vijay during his visit.

With the Tamil Nadu political landscape undergoing major changes after the recent Assembly elections, the Chief Minister's engagements in Delhi are being viewed as an opportunity to build broader political and institutional networks.

The visit assumes importance as the Vijay-led government begins settling into office and prepares for key administrative decisions and policy initiatives in the coming weeks.

Officials indicate that the discussions held in Delhi could shape several developmental and financial proposals that the state government intends to pursue during its early months in office.