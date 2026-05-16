France-Born Bouaddi Approved To Play For Morocco Before World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rabat: France-born Ayyoub Bouaddi has been approved to play for Morocco less than a month before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) confirmed Friday they had received approval from world football governing body FIFA's Status Chamber to change Bouaddi's sporting nationality, making him immediately eligible to represent Morocco in all international competitions.

"This decision means Ayyoub Bouaddi is officially and immediately eligible to represent the Moroccan national team during various international competitions," the FRMF statement added.

Born in Senlis, north of Paris, to Moroccan parents, 18-year-old Bouaddi plays for French Ligue 1 club Lille.

Before choosing Morocco, the midfielder played for the French under-21 team.

Morocco became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

The Atlas Lions open their campaign on June 13 in New Jersey against Brazil in Group C which also includes Scotland and Haiti.