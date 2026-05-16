Inside Photos Of Yuvraj Singh's Stunning Rs 20 Crore Greek-Inspired Goa Villa

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech own a stunning Rs 20 crore Goa villa inspired by Greek architecture. The luxurious sea-facing home features elegant interiors, a lavish swimming pool, scenic balconies, and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech own a breathtaking holiday home in Goa, located where the Arabian Sea meets the Chapora River. Surrounded by greenery and peaceful views, the luxurious property perfectly combines coastal beauty with comfort and privacy.

The lavish Goa residence was developed by Sun Estate Developers' Nitin Katwani, while the interiors were designed by renowned designer Arvind D'Souza. Every corner of the home reflects elegance, modern style, and thoughtful detailing, making it a perfect luxury getaway for the couple.

One of the biggest highlights of the home is its Greek-inspired design. Painted in beautiful white and blue shades, the villa takes inspiration from Santorini-style homes. At the same time, traditional Goan elements have been blended into the design, giving the property a unique coastal charm.

Yuvraj Singh often spends quality time with his family at the Goa home. The property serves as a relaxing escape away from busy schedules and city life. It is also known for hosting lively celebrations, parties, and memorable gatherings with close friends and loved ones.

The villa features a large swimming pool along with a stylish swim-up bar. This area is considered one of the most luxurious parts of the property and creates the perfect atmosphere for relaxation, entertainment, and private celebrations during holidays and special occasions.

Inside the home, soft shades of yellow and blue create a calm and refreshing atmosphere. Floral-print furniture adds warmth and personality to the interiors. The bedroom features subtle tones and opens to a balcony that offers stunning sea views, adding to the peaceful vibe.

Reportedly valued at over ₹20 crore, the Goa holiday home reflects luxury, style, and comfort. With its sea-facing location, Greek-inspired architecture, and beautifully designed interiors, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's villa stands out as one of the most stunning celebrity homes in Goa.