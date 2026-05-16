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Embassy of Brazil in Washington hosts first Brazilian event leading up to KBIS 2027
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) More than 30 architects, designers, and representatives from the U.S. construction industry took part in the event, which was also attended by the Brazilian Ambassador in Washington, D.C.
On May 6, the Official Residence of the Embassy of Brazil in the United States hosted the first international initiative on the schedule of the natural stone industry leading up to KBIS 2027 (Kitchen and Bath Industry Show), North America’s premier trade show focused on the kitchen, bath, and interior design industries. “Brazil Stone Experience – Washington DC Edition” brought together architects, designers, specifiers, and representatives from the construction industry for an evening dedicated to bringing the U.S. market and the Brazilian natural stone industry closer together.
Organized by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), through the sectoral project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, the meeting was attended by the Brazilian Ambassador to Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, and the vice-president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz. The latter presented an overview of the sector and highlighted the advancement of Brazilian natural stones in the international market, especially in the United States.
The choice of the Official Residence of the Embassy of Brazil in the capital of the United States reflects the strengthening of the business diplomacy work carried out by the sector since the announcement of customs tariffs in July 2025. “Even after the elimination of the additional tariffs imposed last year, the United States is still the main market for Brazilian natural stones. Thus, it is essential for us to continuously work on positioning, expanding the presence and specification of Brazilian materials, especially in the high-end segment,” Fábio Cruz highlighted.
As part of the schedule, guests participated in a prize draw for an immersive experience in Brazil during Cachoeiro Stone Fair 2026, the leading trade fair in the industry in Latin America, which will take place from August 25 to 27 in the city of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (in the state of Espírito Santo), the main Brazilian hub for natural stones. The winner was Sarah Wilson, an interior designer at Chansaerae Design Firm. She will take part in an immersive program that comprises visits to the fair, quarries, and manufacturing companies in Espírito Santo.
Centrorochas’ delegation also included Thiago Fukuda, the manager of the sectoral project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, and Karina Porto-Firme, the head of institutional communication for the organization. The meeting also brought together two Brazilian companies, Milanezi Granitos and Santo Antonio Stones, represented by Ladiani Milanezi and Juliana Tessarolo, respectively.
On May 6, the Official Residence of the Embassy of Brazil in the United States hosted the first international initiative on the schedule of the natural stone industry leading up to KBIS 2027 (Kitchen and Bath Industry Show), North America’s premier trade show focused on the kitchen, bath, and interior design industries. “Brazil Stone Experience – Washington DC Edition” brought together architects, designers, specifiers, and representatives from the construction industry for an evening dedicated to bringing the U.S. market and the Brazilian natural stone industry closer together.
Organized by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), through the sectoral project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, the meeting was attended by the Brazilian Ambassador to Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, and the vice-president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz. The latter presented an overview of the sector and highlighted the advancement of Brazilian natural stones in the international market, especially in the United States.
The choice of the Official Residence of the Embassy of Brazil in the capital of the United States reflects the strengthening of the business diplomacy work carried out by the sector since the announcement of customs tariffs in July 2025. “Even after the elimination of the additional tariffs imposed last year, the United States is still the main market for Brazilian natural stones. Thus, it is essential for us to continuously work on positioning, expanding the presence and specification of Brazilian materials, especially in the high-end segment,” Fábio Cruz highlighted.
As part of the schedule, guests participated in a prize draw for an immersive experience in Brazil during Cachoeiro Stone Fair 2026, the leading trade fair in the industry in Latin America, which will take place from August 25 to 27 in the city of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (in the state of Espírito Santo), the main Brazilian hub for natural stones. The winner was Sarah Wilson, an interior designer at Chansaerae Design Firm. She will take part in an immersive program that comprises visits to the fair, quarries, and manufacturing companies in Espírito Santo.
Centrorochas’ delegation also included Thiago Fukuda, the manager of the sectoral project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, and Karina Porto-Firme, the head of institutional communication for the organization. The meeting also brought together two Brazilian companies, Milanezi Granitos and Santo Antonio Stones, represented by Ladiani Milanezi and Juliana Tessarolo, respectively.
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