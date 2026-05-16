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ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan Unveils Exclusive “Eid Vibe Stay” for Eid Al Adha 2026
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan has announced the launch of its “Eid Vibe Stay” offer, introducing a special Eid Al Adha staycation experience tailored for UAE residents and visitors from across the GCC seeking comfort, convenience, and value-driven hospitality during the festive season.
Available for bookings from now until the end of Eid, the offer is valid for stays between 22 May and 31 May 2026, combining contemporary hospitality with a range of exclusive guest benefits designed to enhance the holiday experience for families, couples, and leisure travelers alike.
As part of the offer, guests can enjoy:
•30% off the Best Available Rate inclusive of breakfast
•30% off across food and beverage outlets
•Early check-in from 10:00 AM
•Late check-out until 4:00 PM
•Complimentary stay for children below six years
Conveniently located in Al Furjan, with easy connectivity to Dubai’s leading attractions, business districts, and leisure destinations, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan offers modern accommodations, vibrant social spaces, and a lifestyle-driven hospitality experience designed for today’s connected travelers.
Rafat Gotta, Cluster General Manager of ECOS Hotel at Al Furjan and Coral Deira Dubai said: “Dubai’s hospitality sector continues to witness growing demand during festive seasons for stay experiences that combine value, flexibility, and contemporary comfort, particularly among families and visitors from across the GCC. Through the “Eid Vibe Stay” offer, we aimed to create a well-rounded holiday experience that brings together convenience, modern hospitality, and added benefits, allowing guests to enjoy the Eid break in a vibrant and comfortable setting”.
The “Eid Vibe Stay” offer reflects the hotel’s continued commitment to delivering accessible and experience-led hospitality while offering guests added flexibility and value during one of the region’s most celebrated holiday seasons.
Booking Details:
The offer is available for bookings from now until the end of the Eid holiday period. For reservations or further information, please visit or contact +971582936866/+97145695555/ ...
Available for bookings from now until the end of Eid, the offer is valid for stays between 22 May and 31 May 2026, combining contemporary hospitality with a range of exclusive guest benefits designed to enhance the holiday experience for families, couples, and leisure travelers alike.
As part of the offer, guests can enjoy:
•30% off the Best Available Rate inclusive of breakfast
•30% off across food and beverage outlets
•Early check-in from 10:00 AM
•Late check-out until 4:00 PM
•Complimentary stay for children below six years
Conveniently located in Al Furjan, with easy connectivity to Dubai’s leading attractions, business districts, and leisure destinations, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan offers modern accommodations, vibrant social spaces, and a lifestyle-driven hospitality experience designed for today’s connected travelers.
Rafat Gotta, Cluster General Manager of ECOS Hotel at Al Furjan and Coral Deira Dubai said: “Dubai’s hospitality sector continues to witness growing demand during festive seasons for stay experiences that combine value, flexibility, and contemporary comfort, particularly among families and visitors from across the GCC. Through the “Eid Vibe Stay” offer, we aimed to create a well-rounded holiday experience that brings together convenience, modern hospitality, and added benefits, allowing guests to enjoy the Eid break in a vibrant and comfortable setting”.
The “Eid Vibe Stay” offer reflects the hotel’s continued commitment to delivering accessible and experience-led hospitality while offering guests added flexibility and value during one of the region’s most celebrated holiday seasons.
Booking Details:
The offer is available for bookings from now until the end of the Eid holiday period. For reservations or further information, please visit or contact +971582936866/+97145695555/ ...
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