UK Edtech Platform Edumentors Crosses $4 Million In Sales With 1.8X Growth - Yazan Al Homsi-Backed Company Deploys Four...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Edumentors co), an AI-enabled online tutoring marketplace connecting students with tutors from elite universities, including Cambridge and Oxford, has surpassed $4 million in cumulative sales and posted 1.8 times year-over-year revenue growth. The company has simultaneously launched four new AI-powered tools across its platform and completed the Malta EdTech Accelerator programme, marking a significant operational and commercial milestone in its growth as a leading UK EdTech platform.

Yazan Al Homsi, a Dubai-based venture capitalist and early-stage investor in Edumentors, and principal of Catalyst Wire and Founders Round Capital, has pointed to the company's consistent execution as a defining characteristic of its rise.

“Edumentors has built a credible and disciplined business in a space where most early-stage companies struggle to balance educational quality with scalable AI tooling. The team's focus on improving outcomes for tutors and students, while building the underlying AI infrastructure responsibly, is the kind of execution that earns long-term market position.”

Yazan Al Homsi, Principal, Catalyst Wire / Founders Round Capital

Four AI Tools in Production as Platform Exceeds 200,000 Tutoring Hours

Edumentors has now delivered more than 200,000 hours of tutoring globally, a scale milestone that underpins the credibility of its commercial traction. The four newly launched AI tools are designed to support tutor performance, streamline onboarding, and improve the structure of the learning experience, addressing the operational levers most directly linked to retention and session quality.

The completion of the Malta EdTech Accelerator adds a layer of institutional validation to a growth story already backed by revenue traction, a selective tutor recruitment process, and live AI product development, positioning Edumentors ahead of platforms still in pre-launch phases.

Global EdTech funding rose from $5.6 billion to $6.3 billion in 2024, with deal count increasing from 915 to 1,153 transactions, driven in part by renewed institutional appetite for AI-enabled learning platforms. Edumentors enters this environment with measurable operational scale and a product roadmap already in execution.

Yazan Al Homsi: AI Must Augment, Not Replace, Human Expertise in Education

Al Homsi's investment in Edumentors reflects a broader thesis held by Catalyst Wire on AI-enabled platforms operating in quality-sensitive sectors, including education, healthcare, and clean technology, where human expertise remains structurally irreplaceable. The platform's model, which pairs students exclusively with tutors from elite institutions, aligns with that view: AI is deployed to enhance tutor performance and platform efficiency, not to displace the qualified individuals at the centre of the service.

“The platforms that will define this next cycle are the ones that understand where AI creates leverage and where it creates risk. In education, trust is the product. Edumentors has been disciplined about that distinction from the beginning, and the revenue growth reflects it.”

Yazan Al Homsi, Investor

Al Homsi holds a finance degree from McGill University and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and previously held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers across the Middle East and North Africa. His portfolio through Founders Round Capital includes Aduro Clean Technologies and Rocket Doctor AI, alongside Edumentors.

About Edumentors

Edumentors is a UK-based AI-enabled online tutoring marketplace that connects students with academically exceptional tutors from elite universities including Cambridge, Oxford, and other leading UK institutions. The platform has delivered over 200,000 hours of tutoring globally. For more information, visit .

About Yazan Al Homsi

Yazan Al Homsi is a Dubai-based investor and capital markets advisor. He holds a finance degree from McGill University and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and previously held senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers across the Middle East and North Africa. He serves as principal of Catalyst Wire (catalyst-wire) and Founders Round Capital, with a portfolio of AI-enabled growth companies across education, healthcare, and clean technology.

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