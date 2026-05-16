Subodh Bhave's 'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj' Biopic Gets A New Release Date

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) After legal hurdles, delays, and a Bombay High Court written petition, Subodh Bhave's starrer biopic on Neem Karoli Baba has now cleared it's censor formalities.

The biopic based on the life of globally revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, has finally received its censor certificate after months of delays and legal proceedings, with the makers now officially locking May 29 as the film's theatrical release date.

Also starring Hiten Tejwani, the film was earlier slated to release on April 24.

The much-awaited film, inspired by the life, teachings, simplicity, and humanitarian message of Neem Karoli Baba, seems to have generated good amount of anticipation among devotees and audiences ever since it was announced.

The film's path to release, however, was marked by repeated delays and alleged administrative hurdles.

According to the makers, despite submitting all required documents, including necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Baba's family, legal heirs, and concerned trusts, the certification process allegedly remained stalled for an extended period.

Sources close to the production claim the team had been making repeated rounds to obtain the censor certificate, but faced continuous delays.

The situation escalated when the filmmakers decided to file a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the alleged arbitrary conduct and prolonged delay by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to sources, as soon as senior officials became aware that the matter had reached the High Court, the certification process suddenly moved forward.

The makers alleged that the film had been submitted under the“Tatkal” category, under which certification is expected within eight days as per regulations. Despite this, they claim the file remained pending for weeks.

Director Sharad Singh Thakur expressed relief after finally receiving the censor certificate and shared,“This is not just a film, but a story deeply connected to the faith and emotions of millions.”

He added,“Despite applying under the Tatkal category and following every legal procedure, our application remained pending. It was only after we approached the High Court that the process moved forward. Finally, truth has prevailed, this is a victory for faith, justice, and the power of the judiciary.”

Also starring Samikssha Bhatnagar, Hemant Pandey, and Aniruddh Dave, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj is produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh. The film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller and BSR Film Productions.

Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj is set to hit the big screen on May 29.