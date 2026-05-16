One Dead And 23 Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Russian Attacks
“One person was killed, and 23 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression,” the official wrote.
According to Prokudin, Kherson, Beryslav, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Vysoke, Darivka, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kamiane, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Lvove, Mykilske, and several other settlements were attacked by Russian drones, artillery, and aviation.
Five high-rise buildings and 19 private houses, an administrative building, an ambulance, minibusses, and private cars were damaged.Read also: Houses and port infrastructure damaged in Odesa region following Russian attack; casualties reported
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 15, the Russian army shelled Komyshany in the Kherson region with artillery, wounding two people.
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