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Turkmenistan's Kiyanly Power Plant Project Reaches Key Construction Milestone

Turkmenistan's Kiyanly Power Plant Project Reaches Key Construction Milestone


2026-05-16 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 16. The Kiyanly 1,574 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant project in Turkmenistan has reached a key construction milestone with the successful completion of the first fire process at Gas Turbine Units 1 and 2, Trend reports via Türkiye's Çalık Enerji.

According to the Turkish company involved in the implementation of the project, the completion of this phase represents an important stage in the overall construction process of the power plant.

The project team also announced the achievement of 12 million accident-free human-hours during construction activities.

The Kiyanly Combined Cycle Power Plant is among Turkmenistan's largest ongoing energy infrastructure projects and is being developed near the Caspian coast in the Balkan region. The facility is expected to enhance electricity supply for industrial enterprises and residential consumers, while contributing to the country's export-oriented energy policy.

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