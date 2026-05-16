Turkmenistan's Kiyanly Power Plant Project Reaches Key Construction Milestone
According to the Turkish company involved in the implementation of the project, the completion of this phase represents an important stage in the overall construction process of the power plant.
The project team also announced the achievement of 12 million accident-free human-hours during construction activities.
The Kiyanly Combined Cycle Power Plant is among Turkmenistan's largest ongoing energy infrastructure projects and is being developed near the Caspian coast in the Balkan region. The facility is expected to enhance electricity supply for industrial enterprises and residential consumers, while contributing to the country's export-oriented energy policy.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment