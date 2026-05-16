Dewas Tackles Heatwave With Innovative Mist Towers Made From Scrap

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation, Nagar Nigam Dewas, has installed mist towers made of scrap steel pipes and old motors to give immediate relief to commuters from rising temperatures and dust.

Speaking to ANI, Dalip Kumar, Commissioner, Nagar Nigam, said, "Bhopal Chauraha in Dewas faces immense traffic pressure. So, to maintain air quality and mitigate dust as well as to regulate temperature, our team used old and unused pipes as well as old motors to build the mist tower. We are receiving a positive response from the public."

Dalip Kumar further said, "Coming to Bhopal Chauraha in this heat brings relief. Its impact remains in a radius of 2-2.5 metres of the Chauraha. Minimum water is used for this purpose; 3-4 litres of water are used. A sprinkler is also installed at the Chauraha. We regularly fill it with water, and the mist tower is operating through the same. This has been installed for the purpose of periodical operation, with it stopping to operate a few times briefly. Otherwise, it operates regularly. Sprinklers are also installed at Indira Gandhi Square and the Civil Line intersection. There too, similar mist towers are being planned."

IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department recommended a complete restriction on unnecessary outdoor movement during peak daytime hours as a fierce heatwave gripped major parts of the country.

The warning is specifically directed at daily wage earners, elderly individuals, and school children who face a higher risk of severe dehydration. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued continuous heatwave and warm night alerts for several districts across both East and West Madhya Pradesh.

Daytime temperatures are leading to severe heat stress. The IMD has issued ongoing heatwave and warm night warnings spanning multiple districts across the state. The IMD stated that cities like Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Satna, and Chhindwara are facing extreme heat stress

Centre Reviews Heatwave and Flood Preparedness

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in the national capital to assess India's preparedness for possible flood situations and heatwave conditions.

During the meeting, the Home Minister undertook a comprehensive review of key disaster management strategies with a special focus on strengthening flood forecasting and early warning systems through the use of advanced technology and real-time data integration.

Officials also discussed enhancing preparedness mechanisms to effectively handle simultaneous disasters, particularly the twin challenges posed by floods and heatwaves across vulnerable regions of the country.

The meeting emphasised the importance of community awareness programmes and capacity-building initiatives aimed at improving local resilience and minimising loss of life and property during extreme weather events.

Amit Shah also reviewed the availability of essential relief materials and directed officials to ensure adequate stocks, along with robust medical preparedness arrangements to respond swiftly during emergencies.

Mandatory Rest Period for Labourers Planned

Central to the 2026 plan is a mandatory rest period for all labourers. All workers, across both private and public sectors, must be given a break from 1 PM to 4 PM to avoid the most dangerous UV exposure. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)