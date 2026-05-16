Viral Video: Thalapathy Fan Asks Trisha About Vijay, Actress' Simple Reply Breaks Internet [WATCH]

Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing a major buzz online after actor-turned-politician Vijay reportedly took charge as Chief Minister. While there is no official confirmation of these claims, social media has been flooded with discussions about his political rise and what it could mean for the state's future. Amid this, actress Trisha has unexpectedly become a trending topic.

Divorce Rumours and Old Link-Up Claims Resurface

The Vijay–Trisha relationship rumours have once again resurfaced after reports of Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, filing for divorce. In earlier petitions and online discussions, claims had suggested that Vijay was linked to a prominent actress from the film industry. Although none of these rumours have ever been confirmed, they continue to circulate widely on social media platforms.

Trisha's Public Moments Go Viral

Netizens have also been closely analysing Trisha's recent public appearances. Her presence at events linked with Vijay, including moments like greeting his family members and sharing posts on Instagram, has sparked online speculation. Fans have been interpreting these instances as“signs,” although there is no official statement from either Vijay or Trisha addressing the rumours.

"Thalapathy ah kettenu sollunga"Trisha replies, "Kandipa" ❤️ twitter/CLZUTP3QIn

- Deepu (@deepu_drops) May 15, 2026

Viral Video Adds to Online Speculation

Adding to the buzz, a recent video of Trisha interacting with fans is going viral. In the clip, when fans ask her to convey a message to“Thalapathy,” she responds with“Kandippa” (meaning“definitely” in Tamil). The short reply has triggered widespread discussion online. Meanwhile, speculation about Vijay's personal life and the divorce case continues, but no verified updates have been shared publicly.