United States Pledges Additional $1.8 Billion In Life-Saving Humanitarian Funding To OCHA's Humanitarian Reset & Shares Powerful Results From The Trump Administration's UN Humanitarian Reform Agreement - United States Department Of State

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Download Historic Memorandum of Understanding with UN OCHA to Advance UN Humanitarian Reforms

Today, building on the tremendous success of the Trump Administration's landmark December 2025“Humanitarian Reset” framework agreement between the United States and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United States announced an additional $1.8 billion in humanitarian funding for OCHA's country-based pooled funds and hyper-prioritized life-saving humanitarian assistance activities. This new contribution brings total U.S. support for OCHA's reform, consolidation, and life-saving assistance programs to $3.8 billion across 21 key countries.

The United States and OCHA signed the first Humanitarian Reset agreement on December 29, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland, alongside an anchor U.S. pledge of $2 billion in support for 18 country-based and crisis-level pooled funds. Since then, both the United States and OCHA have been hard at work operationalizing that agreement – delivering critical assistance to the field in record time, implementing robust new oversight and accountability measures, mobilizing support from major humanitarian donors, and demonstrating effectiveness of a faster, more accountable, efficient, impact-driven, locally-driven and hyper-prioritized model of humanitarian assistance.

Tangible Results Four Months Later: The United States' initial contribution of $2 billion to OCHA-managed rapid response pooled funds was a resounding success, delivering life-saving assistance to 21.1 million people more quickly, more efficiently, and with greater focus on those facing the most acute humanitarian needs in less than four months.

Hyper-prioritized: As the world's leading humanitarian donor, the United States set a new benchmark for humanitarian aid delivery and effectiveness, with 92 percent of funding reaching populations experiencing the highest-severity needs – Levels 4 and 5 – the highest rate achieved by any humanitarian donor in any funding year in history. Rapid at Scale: OCHA also set a new standard for rapid delivery of assistance at scale. In four months OCHA was able to successfully get 88 percent of available resources disbursed and into the field where it can save lives. OCHA has set a record seven-day average time for award disbursement – several times faster than USAID's historical average and twice as fast as OCHA's previous record. Locally-Driven: U.S.-funded OCHA awards are also driving more resources to local organizations and experts. All resources under the pooled fund are managed by the local Resident or Humanitarian Coordinator, ensuring local expertise and guarding against agency duplication and lack of coordination. More funds are also going to local organizations, with a record 13 percent of funds obligated in the first U.S. contribution going to local partners, compared to just 3.9 percent of other donor contributions last year. More Accountable and Transparent: The United States has also prioritized greater transparency and accountability in a humanitarian sector long lacking in both. For the first time, OCHA has published a public dashboard showing all allocations under the U.S. pooled fund contributions. And OCHA has agreed – and ensured all of its sub-awardees and partners uphold the same commitment – – to collect, share, and analyze a range of reporting data regarding waste, fraud, abuse and diversion of aid. For the first time, OCHA has established Accountability and Impact Teams (AITs) which are embedded at the country-team level to identify, assess, mitigate and respond to issues of waste, fraud, abuse and diversion in the field, and aggregate and share robust oversight metrics with the United States and other major donors for the first time. Delivering Greater Impact Per Dollar: By prioritizing U.S. humanitarian assistance through OCHA-managed pooled funds, the Department has reduced the administrative burden associated with managing hundreds of grants across multiple implementing organizations and contexts. Through these pooled funding mechanisms, OCHA has efficiently distributed funding at scale according to needs identified in hyper-prioritized humanitarian appeals and response plans, ensuring that American taxpayer dollars have supported critical life-saving activities rather than excessive overhead and bureaucracy. Driving Bold and Deep UN and Humanitarian Sector Reform: In December, the Department challenged UN agencies to“adapt, shrink, or die” – and the delivery of tangible, measured and rapid results by OCHA has demonstrated that it and many of its partners are able and willing to adapt, reform, cut waste and bloat, and refocus on their core life-saving mandate.

Continued Demonstration of U.S. Support: Through this additional $1.8 billion in funding, the United States is demonstrating its continued commitment supporting OCHA's life-saving work, while continuing to hold OCHA accountable to deliver measurable results and promised reforms. Between our first two tranches of funding, the United States is supporting pooled funds in 21 countries, including Bangladesh, Burma, Central African Republic, Chad, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Lebanon, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Ukraine, and Venezuela, as well as the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

The United States remains the largest humanitarian donor in the world, and we call on other governments and the private sector to increase their contributions to OCHA-managed pooled funds as part of a more efficient and more accountable UN.