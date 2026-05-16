Customs Clearance Sector Processes Over 310,000 Declarations In First Four Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Customs Clearance and Freight Forwarding Companies Association said on Saturday that companies operating in the sector across customs and border centers in the Kingdom processed 310,567 customs declarations during the first four months of 2026.

According to statistical data compiled by the association, 65,999 declarations were processed through the Omari Customs Center, linking Jordan to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. In comparison, 62,393 declarations were processed through the Aqaba Customs Center during the same period.

The association indicated that customs clearance companies operating at the Jaber Customs Center, connecting Jordan and Syria, processed 20,551 declarations during the January-April period, while 5,132 declarations were processed through the Karama Customs Center, linking Jordan with Iraq.

The report showed that the number of customs declarations processed through the Zizia Airport Customs Clearance Office reached 52,303 during the first four months of the year, while 29,347 declarations were handled through Amman Customs and 13,743 through the e-commerce center.

The association's data also showed that cargo handling volumes at Aqaba's main port reached nearly 4 million tons during the first third of the year, compared with 3.189 million tons during the same period of 2025, handled by 566 vessels.

Incoming container traffic at the Aqaba Container Terminal increased by 10,691 containers during the reporting period, reaching 159,852 containers, compared with 149,161 containers during the corresponding period last year.

The number of vessels arriving at the Aqaba Container Terminal rose to 205 during the first four months of the year, compared with 198 vessels during the same period of 2025.

Data further showed that total cargo throughput for imports and exports at the container terminal increased by 56,467 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), reaching 316,010 TEUs, compared with 259,543 TEUs during the same period last year.

Regarding freight transport assets in the Kingdom, the association said the sector currently includes 19,432 tractor units, 25,657 semi-trailers, and 12,448 freight vehicles.

The number of Jordanian and foreign trucks crossing the Jaber border crossing in both directions reached 157,729 during the first four months of this year, compared with 139,299 trucks during the same period of 2025.

Truck movement through the Jaber border crossing reached 139,016 during the reporting period, compared with 85,751 trucks during the same period last year. Traffic through the Karama border crossing also increased by 14,352 trucks to 72,411, compared with 58,059 trucks during the corresponding period of 2025.

Head of the association, Deifallah Abu Aqoula, described the increase in the movement of Jordanian and foreign trucks entering and exiting the Kingdom as significant, given Jordan's strategic geographic location.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Abu Aqoula said the figures reflect a growing shift in regional transport routes from maritime shipping to land transport, reinforcing Jordan's role in regional supply chains and logistics connectivity.

He praised the efforts and facilitations provided by the Jordan Customs Department and security agencies to accelerate procedures at customs and border crossings and expedite the clearance of goods destined for the local market or transit trade.

Abu Aqoula highlighted the coordination between the Customs Department and security agencies, describing it as a genuine partnership aimed at facilitating trade flows, streamlining procedures, overcoming operational challenges, and maintaining regulatory and safety standards.

He also commended government measures and exemptions related to truck replacement, noting that the initiative targets 21,194 tractor units older than 20 years and will contribute to fleet modernization while reducing operational costs without imposing additional fees.

Established in 1982 and registered with the Ministry of Labor, the association works to support the customs clearance and freight forwarding sector, address challenges facing workers, and enhance professional standards and workforce efficiency.

The Kingdom currently has 467 licensed customs clearance companies operating through nearly 2,000 branches across customs and border centers, providing around 10,000 jobs for Jordanians.

//Petra// AJ