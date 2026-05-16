Saudia Expands 'Hajj Without Baggage' Service

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the expansion of its "Hajj without Baggage" service to accommodate 400,000 pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj season.

This initiative, in collaboration with Matarat Holding and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, integrates digital platforms Nusuk and HalaBag to streamline the pilgrimage experience across 145 destinations.

The service aims to enhance the pilgrimage journey by separating baggage handling from the traveler's experience. By utilizing the Nusuk platform, the system accesses verified pilgrim data to automatically generate baggage records. HalaBag, a specialized platform for baggage management, links each bag to its owner via a dedicated barcode, enabling fast identification, automated sorting, and real-time tracking.

This initiative is part of Saudia's efforts to align with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to enrich the pilgrimage experience and elevate service quality. The service reduces airport congestion and minimizes physical strain on pilgrims, facilitating more efficient crowd management during peak departure periods. Pilgrims can travel with greater ease, free from the burden of baggage handling.

Saudia also offers a comprehensive suite of services for pilgrims, including advanced digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence to facilitate travel procedures and booking management. These services are complemented by integrated ground and in-flight services to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey at every stage.