Kerala Lottery Jackpot Alert! Karunya KR-754 Draw At 3 PM, Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs (May 16, 2026)

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the much-awaited Karunya KR-754 lottery results today, May 16, 2026. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the grand first prize carrying a massive ₹1 crore jackpot.

The live draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision. According to lottery portals tracking the event, the Karunya KR-754 draw is expected to begin around 3 PM IST, while the official result PDF may be released later in the afternoon.

Karunya KR-754 Draw Time and Venue

The Kerala Karunya lottery draw is traditionally conducted every Saturday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, where officials announce the winning numbers in the presence of authorities and observers.

Expected Timing

Event Time

Live Draw Begins Around 3:00 PM IST

Official PDF Result Around 4:30 PM IST

₹1 Crore First Prize Up for Grabs

The Karunya lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws because of its attractive prize structure. This week's KR-754 draw offers a top prize of ₹1 crore for one lucky ticket holder. Apart from the jackpot, several other prize categories will also be announced.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result OUT: Karunya Plus KN 623 Jackpot Winner, Full List Here

Karunya KR-754 Prize Structure

Prize Category Prize Amount

First Prize ₹1 Crore

Consolation Prize ₹5,000

Second Prize ₹25 Lakh

Third Prize ₹10 Lakh

Other Prizes ₹5,000 to ₹100

Ticket Price and Claim Process

A single Karunya lottery ticket is priced at ₹50 and is sold through authorised Kerala lottery agents across the state. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming prizes.

Lottery winners claiming prizes above ₹5,000 must submit valid identity proof along with the original ticket at a bank or Kerala lottery office. Smaller prizes can usually be collected from authorised lottery retailers.

The official winning numbers for Karunya KR-754 are yet to be announced, and ticket holders are advised to stay tuned for the latest updates once the draw begins this afternoon.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-52 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here